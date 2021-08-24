The agent of Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga is counting on offers from the Premier League in the final week of the transfer window.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe this summer and he only has a year left on his contract with Rennes.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him with a view to potentially signing him in the ongoing window.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also interested, but with a week left in the window, Rennes are yet to receive an offer for the midfielder.

His agent is still trying to attract an offer and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is looking at the Premier League for solutions.

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Gareth Bale and Luke Shaw, represents him and he is banking on movement in the Premier League for Camavinga.

Rennes are still open to selling him in order to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Camavinga has refused to sign a new contract and is believed to be favouring a move to Spain.

But for the moment his future remains unresolved despite interest from several clubs.