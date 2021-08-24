Georgios Giakoumakis is in constant communication with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Inside Futbol can reveal, with the Bhoys set to renew their push to sign him after a switch to Werder Bremen broke down.

Celtic have been attempting to sign last season’s Dutch top flight top scorer from VVV-Venlo, but in recent days fell behind German outfit Werder Bremen in the race.

Giakoumakis agreed personal terms with Werder Bremen and the Germans also agreed on the numbers of a deal with VVV-Venlo.

However, the Greece international is now likely not heading to the Westerstadion after Werder Bremen opted to switch their attention to a free agent, putting a move for Giakoumakis on the backburner.

Celtic remain an option for Giakoumakis as, according to Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos, the striker is in constant contact with Bhoys boss Postecoglou.

Postecoglou is a firm fan of Giakoumakis’ abilities and is keen to bring him to Celtic Park before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Despite Giakoumakis also being keen on a switch to Celtic, it remains unclear whether a deal will go through.

There remains the possibility that Giakoumakis, who will not remain at VVV-Venlo following their relegation from the Eredivisie, will depart the Dutch side on loan.