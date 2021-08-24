Hearts sporting director Joe Savage has hailed the arrival of Ben Woodburn on loan from Liverpool as an exciting development for the club.

The Scottish side completed the signing of Woodburn on loan until the end of the season earlier this week.

Woodburn impressed for Liverpool over the course of pre-season and the jury was out on whether the Reds would keep him at Anfield or send him out on a fresh loan spell.

While thanking Liverpool for allowing them to conclude the deal, Savage revealed that Hearts’ aim has always been to focus on quality rather than quantity.

Savage believes that given Woodburn has been around top quality players at Anfield, he will bring exciting potential and knowhow to the Hearts squad.

“Everyone is delighted to get Ben on board for the season, and I’d like to thank Liverpool for their help in getting this deal done”, Savage told his club’s official site.

“Ben’s development has been in an environment where he was surrounded by world-class football players, so to have him here at Hearts is very exciting.

“We’ve always said we wanted to bring in quality over quantity and I think this signing is another example of that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Ben can do in a maroon shirt and I hope that the fans enjoy watching him play.”

Woodburn will now be looking to play on a regular basis in the Scottish top flight this season and return to Liverpool a better player.