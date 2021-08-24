Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that he got glowing references on Ian Poveda from Leeds United before he signed the winger on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old winger completed a loan move to the Championship club on Monday after he was left out of the squad in Leeds’ opening two Premier League games.

Leeds are keen to see Poveda play regular first-team football this season and believe Blackburn are the right club for him to further develop.

Mowbray is delighted with the former Manchester City winger’s arrival and feels is a very gifted individual and will add a lot to his team this season.

The Blackburn boss admitted that he has arrived at the club with a big reputation and Leeds provided glowing references of his talent before Blackburn signed him on loan this week.

“He comes with a great reputation and he’s a wonderfully gifted footballer”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’ve had some really good references from people at Leeds who I hugely respect and we’re looking forward to seeing him in our group.

“His talent has to get him in the team and we’re hoping that Ian becomes a fixture in our team and can unlock a door in those tight matches to win us the points.”

Poveda will hope to feature more in the Championship this season and prove his quality before returning to Leeds.

He has a contract until 2024 with Leeds.