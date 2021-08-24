Erik Lamela has admitted he would have liked to have signed the shirt presented to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on Tuesday.

Tottenham let Lamela go to Spanish side Sevilla earlier this summer as part of a deal which took Bryan Gil to north London.

Lamela was on the books at Tottenham from 2013, following a big money move from Roma, and became firm friends with Spurs skipper Lloris.

👕 Chairman Daniel Levy presented Hugo with a commemorative shirt signed by the squad after he became our record @premierleague appearance holder on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zFpR3m7BCS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 24, 2021

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy presented Lloris with a signed shirt on Tuesday in acknowledgement of the goalkeeper becoming the club’s record Premier League appearance holder on Sunday.

And Lamela insists he would have welcomed the opportunity to sign the shirt for Lloris, who he hailed as an amazing professional and person.

Lamela wrote on social media: “I would have liked to sign that shirt for the captain.

“Congratulations Hugo. Amazing professional, even better person.

“I love you, my friend!”

Lamela has already enjoyed a bright start to life at Sevilla, scoring three goals in just two La Liga appearances so far, finding the back of the net in wins over Rayo Vallecano and Getafe.