Inter have set a deadline for the completion of a deal to sign Everton target Joaquin Correa this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Correa is pushing for a move away from Lazio in the final week of the transfer window and was left out of their squad in the opening weekend of their season, with Maurizio Sarri feeling he is not in the best place to play mentally.

The Argentine wants to move on and he is a big target for Everton who have tabled a bid and are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract.

But the forward has a clear preference for Inter and are ready to accept a less lucrative contract to move to the San Siro.

Inter have offered €30m for him and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they want the deal sorted out before Wednesday.

The Serie A giants want to bring in one more attacker before the end of the window and Correa is a big target for them.

But with a week left in the window, they do not want to wait forever for Lazio to sell him and have set Wednesday as the deadline.

Lazio want Inter to include some more achievable add-ons and are not interested in including a sell-on clause.

Correa wants Inter and is waiting for the two clubs to work out the agreement; it remains to be seen if Everton will push for him again.