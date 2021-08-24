Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is not set to join Serie A giants AC Milan in the final week of the transfer window, according to journalist Jonathan Smith.

Silva wanted to leave last summer and he is keen to move on from Manchester City before the end of the current transfer window.

But the Portuguese has four years left on his Manchester City contract and none of his suitors have the funds to sign him this summer.

Manchester City are trying to find a solution for the 27-year-old and there are suggestions that AC Milan are interested in signing him.

But it has been claimed that the Rossoneri have no chance of getting their hands on the attacking midfielder.

AC Milan are only likely to consider a loan move but they are unlikely to meet Silva’s hefty wage demands.

The midfielder is believed to be keener on a move to Spain but for the moment nothing has materialised.

With a week left in the window, Manchester City may be hopeful that they will receive a suitable offer for him.

Pep Guardiola has made it clear that players who do not want to stay will be allowed to leave.