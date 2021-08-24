Newcastle United have shown no interest in Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, who is a big target for Burnley, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old defender is expected to leave Lyon before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday.

Burley are heavily interested in signing him and Lyon have accepted a bid worth £15m from the Clarets, but the player is yet to give his consent to the move.

He has another offer from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, but it does not appear Newcastle will make a move for him.

Newcastle splashed out £25m to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal, but funds are tight at the club going into the final week of the window.

The club may not have the kind of funds needed to compete with Burnley for the signature of the full-back.

Steve Bruce revealed on Tuesday that the club are still exploring bringing in new signings before next week’s deadline.

But they do not have the financial capacity to do permanent deals and are only open to signing players on loan.