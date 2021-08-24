Lokomotiv Moscow have opened talks with Chelsea for the signature of 19-year-old midfielder Tino Anjorin, according to football.london.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the 19-year-old midfielder has featured five times for the Blues first team in his career so far.

His future at Chelsea is under the scanner as he is not expected to play a big part in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans this season.

The teenage midfielder has attracted the attention of Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow, who are keen to sign him in the final week of the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the Russian club are in talks with Chelsea to secure a deal to sign Anjorin this week.

Lokomotiv Moscow have identified the young midfielder as a potential recruit and the club are keen to sign him.

It is unclear whether the club are considering signing him on loan or a permanent move this summer.

The two clubs are in talks and Lokomotiv Moscow are pushing to land the midfielder ahead of next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Anjorin has represented England in youth football and is highly rated at Chelsea.