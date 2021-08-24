Premier League club Southampton have no interest in signing Celtic attacking midfielder Ryan Christie, according to talkSPORT.

Christie has already featured seven times for Celtic this season but his future at the club is a long way away from certain.

The midfielder has a little over four months left on his current contract and he will be available on a free transfer during the winter transfer window, when he could have a host of options to choose from and be an attractive signing.

Several clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation at Celtic and there is interest from the Premier League in him.

Southampton are amongst the clubs who have been linked with an interest in taking Christie south of the border this summer.

But those rumours have been played down as the Saints are not believed to be keen on signing Christie.

Southampton signed 17-year-old left-back Thierry Small today and are in the market for more players before the end of the window.

However, Christie is not a player the club are considering signing in the ongoing transfer window.

The talk of Stuart Armstrong joining Celtic has also been rubbished for the moment.