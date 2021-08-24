Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is keen on keeping hold of Tottenham Hotspur linked Joao Palhinha and Everton linked Matheus Nunes beyond the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Portugal.

A clutch of Sporting Lisbon players have turned the heads of several clubs across Europe this summer following a season in which they lifted the Primeira Liga title.

Defensive midfielder Palhinha has fans in the shape of Tottenham, while their Premier League rivals Everton are interested in a move for his team-mate Nunes.

Palhinha has a €40m release clause in his current deal at Sporting Lisbon, while it will take €20m to trigger Nunes’ release clause.

However, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Lisbon outfit are not planning on parting ways with either Palhinha or Nunes this month.

Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim sees both Palhinha and Nunes as important players under him and wants to have their services on the pitch beyond the ongoing window.

The Portuguese champions also have Champions League football on the agenda this term and want both Palhinha and Nunes to remain at the club, despite interest from Spurs and Everton.

With the transfer window having entered the final week it remains to be seen whether Spurs or the Toffees will try to land a Sporting Lisbon star this summer.