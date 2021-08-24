Sunderland are not showing any signs of making a move for Crewe Alexandra starlet Owen Dale yet, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Dale is linked with leaving Gresty Road in the ongoing window and has admirers in the Championship and in League One.

Championship outlift Blackpool are keen on Dale, while Crewe’s league rivals Sunderland have also been credited with interest in him.

The Seasiders are determined to beat off competition for Dale’s signature and have tabled a £500,000 offer for him.

However, any deal is yet to materialise with the Railwaymen seeking a fee in the £1m range for Dale.

Despite Blackpool making concrete moves for the Crewe winger, Sunderland are showing no signs of going in with a bid of their own for him.

The Black Cats have only recently added highly-rated forward Nathan Broadhead from Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan and it remains to be seen whether they are still in the hunt for another attacking addition.

Dale scored eleven goals in 43 appearances in Crewe’s first season back in League One, but could be handed with an opportunity to play Championship football in the coming weeks if Blackpool can reach an agreement with his club over a move.