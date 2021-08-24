Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping up Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and have held informal talks over a move with his representatives, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have already added three new first team players to their ranks, but are pushing for more signings with only a week remaining in the transfer window.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is still going through his transfer wish list and have identified Lyon man Aouar as a potential recruit; the player is also credited with interest from north London rivals Arsenal.

The Frenchman has been consistently linked with leaving Lyon in recent seasons but a move away is yet to materialise for him.

And Spurs have held informal talks with Aouar’s representatives over a move for him to the English capital this summer.

The midfielder still has two years left on his current stint at Lyon and is in no rush to take a decision on his future as he weighs up his current options.

Even if Aouar remains at the Ligue 1 giants beyond the ongoing window, he is tipped to have more suitors next summer, when he will have entered the final year of his contract at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Paratici will launch a swoop for Aouar in the coming days as he continues Spurs’ rebuilding process under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.