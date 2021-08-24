Graham Roberts has issued advice to Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Traore, telling the winger that moving to the capital club would be an amazing move for him.

Spurs are keen on adding one more attacking players to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut in one week’s time and have zeroed in on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Traore.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a firm admirer of the Spaniard, having worked with him during his stint at Molineux, and Spurs are expected to swoop for him in the coming days.

Spurs legend Roberts is a fan of the winger and is of the view that joining north London giants would be an amazing move for him as he suits the way Nuno likes to set his Spurs outfit up.

“Have to say despite final ball needing improving for me, I would sign Adama Traore for Spurs all day long!”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“He has totally caused us mayhem, in every game we played he takes two players out, creates so much space and suits the way Nuno wants to play.

“Be an amazing move for him as well.”

Roberts added that with two clinical finishers in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane to play alongside, there will be players to put away the high number of chances Traore creates if he come to Spurs and stressed he is also the type of player that entertains fans.

“His chances created are actually as high as anyone in league and with Sonny and Harry would be a big difference as what he has at Wolves.

“Adama Traore most of all he gets people of their seat and entertains!”.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs table a bid for Traore in the coming days and manage to reunite him with Nuno, under whom he caught the eye with his performances in recent seasons.