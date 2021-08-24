Tottenham Hotspur are no longer in the running for Chelsea star Kurt Zouma, who is continuing negotiations with West Ham United over a move, according to French broadcaster TF1’s Julien Maynard.

Spurs have roped in centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta this summer, but are keen on further bolstering that position.

Tottenham identified Chelsea’s Zouma as a potential recruit before the window slams shut in a week’s time, with the Frenchman heavily linked with leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Zouma has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals West Ham, who are looking to agree a deal with Chelsea and the player.

However, the Hammers are struggling to match Zouma’s wage demands and a deal is still some distance away from being sealed.

But West Ham are unlikely to face any more competition for Zouma’s signature as Spurs are not interested in signing him anymore.

Tottenham are no longer in the race to snap up Zouma, who is trying to reach an agreement with West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will turn to alternative centre-back targets in the remaining days of the transfer window, having been linked with the likes of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu throughout the summer.