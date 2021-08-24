Tottenham Hotspur still have work to do in their swoop to sign Pape Sarr from Metz, with personal terms not agreed with the player yet, according to Sky Sports News.

Following a breakout season with Metz in Ligue 1, Sarr attracted the admiring glances of several top clubs across Europe, including Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs.

Tottenham accelerated their efforts to land the midfielder in recent days and are closing in on him following a verbal agreement with Metz; they are claimed to have had positive discussions on Monday.

Spurs have put a six-year deal to Sarr, but they have not managed to agree personal terms with him yet.

The deal with Metz is close to happening, however it has also not been fully agreed and Tottenham still have work to do in order to take Sarr to north London this summer.

It has been suggested that Sarr’s signature will cost Spurs a total sum of €30m, including bonus payments.

As soon as Spurs get the deal over the line for the starlet, he is expected to be immediately be loaned back to Metz, where he will continue his development for the remainder of the season.

Sarr is a fixture in the Metz team and has already started all three of their Ligue 1 games so far this season.