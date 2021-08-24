Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari in the final days of the transfer window and it is claimed the deal could be one which happens on deadline day.

Having strengthened their attack, defence and goalkeeping department, Spurs are keen to add to their options in midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in players such as Houssem Aouar, but they have also identified a potential target in Italy in the shape of Nandez.

The Uruguay international is keen to leave Cagliari during the ongoing transfer window and Tottenham have identified him as a potential recruit.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are pushing to acquire the services of the midfielder from Cagliari and working to reach an agreement with the Serie A club.

With only seven more days remaining in the transfer window, Tottenham’s deal for the 25-year-old could down to the wire, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

It remains to be seen if the north London giants can reach an agreement with Cagliari for Nandez and get the deal over the line before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Nandez, though, is claimed to be waiting to see if Italian champions Inter re-open talks with Cagliari over a deal for him.