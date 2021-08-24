Metz midfielder Pape Sarr is set to join Tottenham Hotspur and will be at the club’s game against Watford on Sunday, according to Sky Sports News.

The Premier League side have zeroed in on Sarr and worked hard to beat off competition from other clubs to agree a deal with Metz for his services.

The highly rated teenage midfielder will spend the remainder of this season on loan at Metz as part of the agreement before joining Tottenham next summer.

However, Spurs are already moving to welcome Sarr to the club and are rolling out the red carpet for him to attend their game this weekend.

Tottenham are due to play host to newly promoted Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League and Sarr will be a guest of Spurs at the game.

He is considered a bright prospect and Tottenham will be watching his progress this over the course of the season at Metz.

The midfielder shone for Metz last term in Ligue 1 and has broken through to the senior Senegal side, winning his first cap for the African country earlier this year.

Sarr is expected to pen a six-year contract at Tottenham and Spurs will hope he witnesses a win over Watford on Sunday.