Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde is very tempted by the prospect of a move to West Ham United before the transfer window slams shut.

David Moyes wants to strengthen his squad during the ongoing window and the Hammers are in talks with Chelsea to sign defender Kurt Zouma.

The West Ham boss is also looking to increase his firepower and has zeroed in on Montpellier’s Laborde as an option.

Efforts to take the player to the London Stadium are picking up pace and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Laborde is very tempted by West Ham’s project.

The striker would welcome the chance to test his mettle in the Premier League under Moyes at West Ham.

The London side will need to agree a deal with Montpellier though and the club’s president Laurent Nicollin has insisted that offers for Laborde have yet to meet his expectations.

Nicollin is claimed to be looking for around €15m plus bonuses in order to let Laborde leave this summer.

Laborde has already got amongst the goals this season, netting twice in three Ligue 1 appearances for Montpellier.

The 27-year-old still has another two years left on his Montpellier deal.