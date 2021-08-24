Manchester United could allow Jesse Lingard to leave the club on another loan deal, amidst interest from West Ham United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

West Ham signed Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last month, but have remained quiet in the transfer market since.

With just seven more days remaining in the transfer window, David Moyes’ side are looking to sign a central defender and an attacking player.

While West Ham are working on a deal to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, Lingard remains their main target in attack.

The Irons have been keen on re-signing Lingard after he impressed during his time on loan at the London Stadium last season, but have been put off by Manchester United’s asking price of £25m.

However, as the transfer window nears an end, Manchester United could open up to the idea of sanctioning another loan move for the 28-year-old.

While £25m might be too expensive for West Ham, they could be interested in the idea of taking Lingard on another temporary deal.

Should the Hammers fail to sign Lingard permanently or on a loan deal, they could turn to CSKA Moscow attacker Nikola Vlasic.