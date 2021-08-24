West Ham United are interested in CSKA Moscow attacker Nikola Vlasic, who could be an alternative for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, according to the Guardian.

The Irons have remained largely silent in the transfer market after the loan signing of Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain, despite David Moyes wanting to see fresh faces arrive.

West Ham have turned their attention towards signing a central defender, but could also bring in an attacking player before the transfer window slams shut.

Moyes’ side are keen to re-sign Lingard from Manchester United after he impressed during his time on loan at the London Stadium last season.

However, West Ham could turn to other targets after being put off by the Red Devils’ asking price of £25m for the Englishman.

And now, CSKA Moscow attacker Vlasic has emerged as a potential target for the London-based club in the final days of the transfer window.

West Ham, who are yet to make a permanent signing this summer, could view the former Everton star as a potential alternative for Lingard.

The Croatia international made 12 Premier League appearances during his two-year spell at Everton.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will continue to hold on for Lingard, or speed up a swoop for Vlasic.