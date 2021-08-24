West Ham United have turned down the chance to sign a number of strikers this summer, including Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Express.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Celtic, Edouard has been heavily linked with a move away from the club during the ongoing transfer window.

A host of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer, with West Ham said to be one of them.

However, the France Under-21 international does not appear to be a player that interests the Irons as they have turned down the chance to sign him this summer.

Edouard is among a host of strikers that have been offered to David Moyes’ side during the ongoing transfer window, with Tammy Abraham, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Alassane Plea and Sevilla’s Luuk de Jong also among them.

Despite being offered the likes of Edouard and Abraham, West Ham are said to have turned down the chance to sign them.

Having been rejected by West Ham, Crystal Palace are Edouard’s most likely destination this summer.

Patrick Vieira’s side are in the hunt for a new striker and could sign Edouard for £15m, but it remains to be seen if they will pursue a deal for the Frenchman.