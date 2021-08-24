West Ham United are tipped as unlikely to be able to sign Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Express.

The Irons are focused on signing a new central defender before the transfer window slams shut, but are also interested in bringing in another striker to share the load with Michail Antonio.

Keen on providing cover to the Englishman, West Ham have been linked with a host of strikers, including Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and Liverpool’s Divock Origi, this summer.

Another centre-forward that has been associated with a move to the London Stadium recently is Montpellier’s Laborde.

West Ham are claimed to have opened negotiations with Montpellier over the transfer of the Frenchman, who is excited by the prospect of joining the Premier League side.

However, Laborde has been rated as unlikely to leave Montpellier this summer despite suggestions that West Ham have stepped up their efforts to sign him.

Laborde’s strike partner Andy Delort is closing in on a move to Nice and it could prevent the 27-year-old from sealing a transfer this month.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will push to convince Montpellier about the move or turn to other targets, with only seven days remaining in the transfer window.