Wolves boss Bruno Lage has predicted that Adama Traore will still be at the club when the transfer window closes despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Molineux outfit have yet to successfully extend Traore’s contract and he has been linked with an exit throughout the summer.

As the transfer deadline looms, Tottenham are focusing on on the winger and trying to get a deal done to take him to north London.

Spurs believe they can convince Wolves to part with the former Barcelona youth star, but Lage does not think they will succeed.

Asked if he thinks Traore will stay after Wolves thrashed Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, Lage was quoted saying by The Athletic: “Yes I think so.”

Only time will tell whether the new Wolves boss is right to predict that Traore will still be at Molineux on 1st September.

On the pitch Wolves eased into the next round of the EFL Cup by beating Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham target Traore was involved, being brought off the bench in the 82nd minute by Lage.