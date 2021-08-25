Super agent Mino Raiola has held initial talks with Juventus about a potential move for Everton hitman Moise Kean.

Kean spent last season on loan at French giants Paris Saint-Germain and was interested in continuing his stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, with no purchase option in the loan agreement, PSG struggled to reach an agreement with Everton and cooled their interest.

Raiola is still working on moving his client away from Everton and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he has now held initial talks with Juventus.

Juventus sold Kean to Everton in the summer of 2019 and his stock remains high in Turin.

At present Juventus are monitoring Kean as an option and it remains to be seen if they firm up their interest.

The Italian striker could be on the move from Goodison Park in the coming days as Raiola attempts to pull off a deadline-beating switch for his client.

Everton forked out an initial €27.5m to sign Kean from Juventus in 2019, but he struggled to impress in the 2019/20 campaign with the Toffees.