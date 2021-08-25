Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed that he is determined to help the 33-year-old Arsenal star join Brazilian club Corinthians this summer.

Willian has two more years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, but could leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

The Gunners are keen to part ways with the 33-year-old, who has attracted transfer interest from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the final days of the window.

Corinthians have enquired about the possibility of signing Willian from Arsenal, but are yet to make a formal offer for the attacker, whose wages could be too high for them to handle.

If Willian is to join Corinthians this summer, the north London giants will have to agree to pay a considerable chunk of the player’s salary and it remains to be seen if they are willing to do so.

While it is difficult for Willian’s move to Corinthians to materialise, his agent Joorabchian has revealed that he is determined to make the transfer a reality.

“We’re looking forward to making it happen“, Joorabchian told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

“For me it is very important to help as much as possible.“

With time running out in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Arsenal and Corinthians can reach an agreement over Willian’s transfer.