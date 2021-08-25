Thomas Henry has revealed that the belief showed by Venezia in his abilities and the opportunity to play in a top league like Serie A are the reasons why he chose to join the Italian side, despite interest in his services from Celtic.

The Hoops were interested in a move for Henry this summer, with boss Ange Postecoglou keen on bolstering his attacking options by roping in a new striker.

However, the Frenchman ultimately decided to join Serie A new boys Venezia in a £5.1m move from Belgian outfit OH-Leuven.

Having earned a move to Italy, Henry has revealed that it was easy for him to choose Venezia over other potential suitors, including Celtic, with the belief the Italians showed in his qualities.

Henry further explained that the opportunity to play in an exciting league like Serie A against top teams such as Inter and Juventus is an opportunity he could not turn down.

Asked why he chose Venezia despite interest from elsewhere, Henry was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Many teams were looking for me this summer, but it was easy to make this decision.

“I decided calmly because I understood that the club and the coach believed in me and I believe this is the best choice.

“To play in such an exciting and important league, it’s important for my career and playing against teams like Inter and Juventus is very exciting.”

The Hoops have turned to VVV-Venlo man Georgios Giakoumakis as their top striker target and are set to push to land him before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.