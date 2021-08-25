Chelsea have almost completed a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to Sky Italia.

The European champions want to sign Kounde before the transfer window slams shut and have been working with the player’s agent to put a deal in place.

Sevilla insisted on Wednesday that they had no offers on the table for Kounde, but the situation may have changed and developments are proceeding rapidly.

A deal to take Kounde to Stamford Bridge is almost done and it is claimed Chelsea will pay the Spanish side a fee of €50m.

Part of the fee is expected to be financed through selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to add Kounde to his team as he looks to defend the Champions League and push to win the Premier League.

And the German tactician is set to get his wish, with Kounde now close to making the move.

He will slot into the ranks of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge and look to quickly adapt to the demands of Premier League football.