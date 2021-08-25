Chelsea are not in direct contact with Sevilla over signing Jules Kounde and are conducting their talks through his agent at present.

Having snapped up a new striker in Romelu Lukaku this summer, Chelsea have once again turned their attention to bringing in a new centre-back, with Sevilla’s Kounde being their top target.

The Blues were unsuccessful in their initial move to bring in Kounde as part of a player plus cash deal, but they have picked up their efforts with Kurt Zouma close to being sold to West Ham United for €30m.

With less than a week remaining in the transfer window, Chelsea have pressed the accelerator on a move for the Sevilla man, although both clubs are not directly in talks, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

The Blues’ negotiations for the 22-year-old are with his agent as they continue to work towards tabling an official offer for him.

Sevilla have slapped a €60m fee on Kounde’s head and are not expected to ease up on their demands.

Los Nervionenses hierarchy are under no pressure at all to sell Kounde this summer with the defender contracted at the club until the summer of 2024.

However, the centre-back is understood to be keen on leaving Sevilla for a top club and the Champions League winners could end up being his new home in the coming days.