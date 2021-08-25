Manchester City are increasingly representing a concrete option for Cristiano Ronaldo, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with leaving Juventus during the ongoing summer transfer window and his agent Jorge Mendes has been assessing his client’s options.

Manchester City have been floated as a possible destination, reinforced by the Citizens missing out on Harry Kane.

Now, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Manchester City are becoming a concrete option for Ronaldo rather than just a hypothesis.

Juventus are claimed to be prepared to let Ronaldo go if they are handed an acceptable proposal.

And a return to the Premier League with champions Manchester City could appeal to the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo won the Premier League three times with Manchester United and also helped the Red Devils to the Champions League.

Manchester City are desperate to lift Europe’s biggest trophy and Ronaldo could spearhead their charge this season.