CSKA Moscow attacker Nikola Vlasic may not play for the Russian club on Thursday due to talks taking place over a move to West Ham United.

The former Everton man has made a name for himself playing for CSKA Moscow in Russia and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Vlasic has emerged onto the radar of West Ham, who could sign him as Jesse Lingard appears unlikely to return to the club from Manchester United.

They are working on a deal to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, but there are more funds available to do more business before deadline day next week.

Talks to take Vlasic to the London Stadium are taking place and as a result, according to Russian outlet Eurostavka.ru, he may not be involved in CSKA Moscow’s clash against Zenit St. Petersburg.

With talks taking place, CSKA Moscow could opt to leave Vlasic out of the action.

West Ham are also claimed to have identified a limit to how much they would be prepared to pay to sign Vlasic.

It is suggested that the Hammers are not willing to splash more than €23m on the 23-year-old attacker.