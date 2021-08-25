Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has trained his guns towards media pundits after Harry Kane confirmed today that he will not be leaving the north London club.

Kane was Manchester City’s top target all summer and the Premier League champions tried hard to find a breakthrough in talks with Tottenham for several weeks.

But the north London club were clear about not wanting to sell their talismanic striker to another Premier League team despite Kane himself pushing for a move to Manchester City.

The striker reported for pre-season late and worked hard behind the scenes to convince Spurs to sell him but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stood firm and Kane finally gave up.

The 28-year-old wanted to leave but Roberts has blasted the media and the pundits who kept on insisting that Spurs would lose him.

He insisted that Tottenham fans will still love Kane despite the public way he wanted to leave the club.

The Spurs legend took to Twitter and wrote: “All those pundits on Sky Sports News who for three months have done nothing but say Harry Kane will leave Tottenham, you all need to get a new job as your sources are not very good.

“Well done Harry Kane you are loved by every fan at Tottenham.”

It remains to be seen whether the transfer saga again reappears on the news wave in January or next summer when Kane will have two years left on his Spurs contract.