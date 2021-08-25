Former Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo believes Martin Odegaard is set to do exciting things in the coolest league in the world after he joined Arsenal on a permanent basis.

The midfielder spent the latter half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but returned to Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Arsenal were keen on bringing the Norwegian back and finally got their hands on him last week, sealing a permanent move for £34m.

Ex-Norway coach Hogmo is of the view that Odegaard made a good choice in joining Arsenal permanently as there he has coach that believes in him, in the shape of Mikel Arteta, and a team that play to his strengths.

“It [permanently joining Arsenal] seems like a good choice [for Odegaard]”, Hogmo told Norwegian daily Verdens Gang.

“He has a coach [Arteta] who believes in him, and the way Arsenal play suits Odegaard well.

“Then it’s the coolest league in the world.”

Hogmo added that is exciting to see how well Odegaard can perform on the pitch now that he has the opportunity to play for a club on a permanent basis, where he will have a sense of belonging.

“It is exciting to see what Martin can do when he is in peace and has a sense of belonging, that he gets to grow into a role instead of being on loan.

“He had a very good stay at Real Sociedad and most recently in England.

“This will be exciting, it will be.”

Odegaard clocked 61 minutes in Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of West Brom in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.