Colombia legend Faustino Asprilla has expressed his strong belief that Everton’s James Rodriguez has a few more years left at the top of the game, but must start talking less and focus more on his football and fitness.

The midfielder’s future at Goodison Park is under the scanner as he is out of favour under new boss Rafael Benitez.

Everton are open to letting James go this summer with his agent on the lookout for a new home for him, but any move is yet to materialise with potential suitors expressing doubts over his fitness.

Colombia legend Asprilla has issued advice to James to start talking less and focus more on his football and fitness, with the player recently making headlines for not knowing who Everton were playing against in the Premier League, as he continues to isolate on the sidelines.

Asprilla stressed that James does not have any takers this summer because any potential suitors analysing his profile will be put off by the fitness issues that hampered him throughout last term.

“I think James still has at least three or four years left at a good level, but I think he should start talking less”, Aprilia told ESPN.

“We hear his statements every day.

“Any club interested in him first analyse the player and see that he plays a game but then gets hurt and misses the other two.

“His agent talks about dream destinations but the problem is: ‘ who wants him?’

“The question is all here.

“James may be a magician on the pitch, but nobody wants him.”

The 30-year-old is among the best paid players at Goodison Park, but the clock is counting down fast on the transfer window and Everton are yet to move him out.