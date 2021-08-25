Juventus are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel should Tottenham Hotspur target Weston McKennie leave the club, according to Sky Italia.

McKennie joined Juventus on loan from Schalke last summer and went on to make the move permanent at the start of the transfer window.

However, the United States international could be already on his way out of Turin, with Tottenham said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for McKennie as they are said to be unhappy with some of his off the field behaviour, while also having technical concerns.

With McKennie possibly on his way out of the club, the Serie A giants have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Witsel as a potential replacement.

Juventus are considering making a move for the Belgium international should McKennie leave the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

However, it remains to be seen if the Italian top flight club can reach an agreement with a club over the former Schalke star’s transfer.

Juventus are claimed to want a fee in the region of €30m for the Tottenham target.