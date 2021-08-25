Everton striker Moise Kean was under consideration by Atletico Madrid before they signed Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Atletico Madrid have been keen to sign a striker during the ongoing transfer window and were linked with a host of players.

Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic was identified as a top target, but the Spanish champions could not convince La Viola to sanction the transfer of the 21-year-old.

Atletico Madrid then turned their attention towards Brazilian forward Cunha and have now confirmed his signature from Hertha Berlin for around €26m.

It has emerged that Everton centre-forward Kean was another player under consideration by Diego Simeone’s side this summer.

Atletico Madrid are said to have considered making a move for the Italy international before they signed Cunha, who was identified as a priority target after Vlahovic.

Having completed the signing of Cunha from Hertha Berlin, the La Liga giants appear to have ended their interest in Kean.

Kean has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter among clubs to be associated with him.