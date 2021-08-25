Lyon coach Peter Bosz feels the winning mentality Xherdan Shaqiri was exposed to at Liverpool will stand him in good stead for his stint at Les Gones.

The Switzerland international put an end to his three-year association with Liverpool and joined Ligue 1 club Lyon in a deal worth up to €11m this week.

Shaqiri moves to France having won the Premier League and Champions League with Jurgen Klopp’s side and boasts an impressive CV.

Expressing his delight at Shaqiri’s acquisition, Lyon coach Bosz pointed out that the 29-year-old has plied his trade for some of Europe’s top clubs in Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter.

Bosz is of the view that Shaqiri will bring the winning mentality he experienced at Liverpool with him to France, with the Swiss turning out for sides where winning was the only option.

“He played at very big clubs“, Bosz told a press conference.

“Bayern, Inter, Liverpool, these are clubs where you have to win, you have no choice.

“It requires a winning mentality, without which he would not have been able to play for so long at these kinds of high level clubs.“

Having plied his trade in Germany, Italy and England, Shaqiri will now be looking forward to enjoying a successful spell in France with Lyon.