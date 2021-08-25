Manchester City are expected to join Manchester United in the race to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer having missed out on Harry Kane, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

Kane was the top target for Manchester City this summer but after weeks and months of trying to find a breakthrough with Tottenham in negotiations, the saga is finally over.

The England captain announced on Wednesday that he will not be leaving Tottenham after weeks of speculation and trying to engineer a move away from the north London club.

It is unclear whether Manchester City will try to sign another striker in the remaining days of the window, but their focus is set to shift to next summer in their search for a forward.

And Haaland is expected to become a hot topic inside the corridors of power at Manchester City.

The Norwegian is expected to leave Dortmund next summer due to a presence of a release clause worth €75m, which will become active next year.

Haaland is wanted at several clubs across Europe, with Manchester United wanting him to replace Edinson Cavani in their team at the end of the season.

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a forward again next summer and the Dortmund hitman is on their radar.

Chelsea tried to sign him this summer before they splashed out a club-record fee on Romelu Lukaku.