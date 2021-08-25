Manchester City at no stage found out what Tottenham Hotspur wanted for Harry Kane as the north London club point blank refused to entertain any negotiations, according to Sky Sports News.

The transfer saga involving Kane came to an end on Wednesday after the striker confirmed that he will be staying at Tottenham beyond the end of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old’s announcement drew the curtain on a long-running saga where he wanted to join Manchester City this summer.

He was the Premier League champions’ top target but they came up against a brick wall named Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman.

There was talk that Tottenham wanted a fee in the region of £160m, but Manchester City were never clear about the demands of the north London club.

Tottenham flat out refused to entertain any negotiations or conversations with Manchester City for Kane.

They were clear about not wanting to sell their talismanic forward and that stance remained the same in private as well.

Manchester City were left frustrated at Tottenham’s complete refusal to negotiate and it ultimately led them to call off the pursuit.

Kane was clear about his desire to leave but will now have to repair his relationship with the Tottenham fans.