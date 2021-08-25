Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this season and vowed he is 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.

Kane was heavily linked with leaving Spurs this summer as he wanted to get his hands on trophies.

Premier League champions Manchester City were touted to be his preferred destination with the striker even trying to force his way out of the club by reporting late for pre-season training.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽ I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

However, it seems Kane has put an end to the transfer saga this summer as he has confirmed he will be staying at the club for this season.

The England skipper has promised he will continue to give his all for Spurs and help them achieve success.

Kane wrote on Twitter: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

The striker is yet to start a game for Spurs this season but could start against Pacos de Ferreira in their crucial Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.