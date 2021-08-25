Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter coach Antonio Conte has little interest in saying yes to the Arsenal job even if Mikel Arteta is sacked, according to the Independent.

Arteta’s position at Arsenal has come under the scanner after the Gunners lost their first two Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With a game against champions Manchester City looming this weekend, a bad start to the season could get worse before the international break.

There are suggestions Arteta will be given until the second international break in October to improve results and the Spaniard could be sacked.

Conte has been linked with taking over from Arteta at the Emirates, but it has been claimed that the Italian is unlikely to accept an offer.

The former Chelsea boss has no interest in taking charge of Arsenal as he does not believe he can compete for top honours.

The 52-year-old is a demanding manager and he walked out of Inter at the end of last season when informed of upcoming cuts and player sales.

Conte also rejected an offer from Tottenham in the summer as he did not feel the north London club could meet his demands.

Arsenal might be keeping tabs on the Italian but for the moment he is not looking at the Gunners as a way to return to management.