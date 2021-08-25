Tottenham Hotspur only have final details to settle before they can officially complete the signing of Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

Spurs have moved quickly to get ahead of the competition for the highly rated 18-year-old and are poised to bring him to north London.

They have agreed a fee with Metz for the player’s services and once he has put pen to paper to a contract he will then head back to the French side on loan for the season.

Sarr passed his Spurs medical on Tuesday, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

There remain details to settle before Tottenham can officially sign Sarr, but they are expected to formalise his arrival in the coming days.

Sarr is considered a bright prospect and caught the eye with his performances for Metz over the course of last season.

He will continue his development at Metz over the course of the current campaign before heading to Tottenham in June 2022.

Tottenham are continuing their efforts in the transfer market under football managing director Fabio Paratici, but have also received a boost with the news that Harry Kane is to stay.