Sevilla president Jose Castro Carmona has insisted his club are under no pressure at all to sell Chelsea target Jules Kounde this summer, but admitted anything can happen while the transfer window remains open.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with leaving Sevilla this summer with Chelsea emerging as his potential destination; the Blues having already seen their efforts to land him in a player plus cash deal come undone.

Chelsea are tipped to launch another swoop for Kounde in the coming days as they are close to selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United for a €30m fee.

Sevilla president Castro has stressed at present there are no offers for Kounde on his table from any interested parties, but admitted anything can happen when the transfer window remains open.

“It is true that there was an offer [for Kounde] that we rejected”, Castro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo as he discussed Kounde’s immediate future.

“At this moment there is none.

“If an offer arrives, we will study it.

“While the market is open, anything can happen.”

Castro insisted that Sevilla are under no pressure at all to sell Kounde, this summer but stressed an amount which is interesting enough and can be used to properly improve their squad is what they are seeking.

“I am not saying anything about a clause.

“If it is an interesting amount for the club to invest in improving, then we will.

“Until the 31st a lot of things or nothing can happen.

“Of course, Sevilla do not have to sell to Kounde. Not at all.”

With less than a week in the window remaining, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will swoop for Kounde in the coming days as they look to defend their Champions League crown and get their hands on the Premier League.