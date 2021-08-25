Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santos has revealed that star striker Harry Kane could be in the starting line-up for the game against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night.

Kane has confirmed that he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the summer amidst constant speculation over a move to Manchester City.

Spurs are in a delicate situation as they trail Pacos de Ferreira by 1-0 going into the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff round tie and the addition of Kane might act as a massive boost for Nuno’s side.

Nuno has not confirmed the line-up for the game, but the possibility remains that Kane might make his first start of the season, he admits.

“Let’s see”, Nuno said in a press conference ahead of the game against Pacos de Ferreira when asked about the possibility of Kane starting.

“We still have to decide.

“Today was a fantastic session, all the boys involved.

“We still have to decide the starting eleven for tomorrow.”

The Spurs boss insisted that the result of the first leg will not be a factor in his determining the team for the game against the Portuguese side.

“It is not to do with the result of the first leg, it’s to do with a lot of things we have to understand”, Nuno added.

“The travelling.

“This week is totally different, we are all together, that allows us to make different decisions because it is different circumstances, basically.

“It is a must win game.

“It is the second leg and we have to decide.”

Kane did make a substitute appearance for Spurs over the weekend against Wolves, but did not travel with the squad for the first leg of the playoff tie.