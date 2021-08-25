West Ham United are working to make sure their swoop for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma does not collapse, according to the Guardian.

An issue between Chelsea and West Ham has cropped up which threatens to blow up Zouma’s move to the London Stadium.

Chelsea have been looking to sell Zouma to bring in cash to help finance a swoop for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Zouma looked set for West Ham, being due for a medical, until the last minute issue cropped up and now the transfer is on life support.

However, it is not dead yet and West Ham are working overtime to make sure the deal does not collapse.

Zouma is prepared to make the move to West Ham and the ball is now in the court of the two clubs to work through the issue.

The Frenchman has been targeted as a priority by West Ham, with David Moyes wanting to add another centre-back to the ranks.

With Chelsea needing the move to happen to help push through their swoop for Kounde, West Ham will be hoping the transfer can get back on track.