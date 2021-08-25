Wolves are prepared to cash in on Tottenham Hotspur target Adam Traore late in the window if a club are prepared to match their valuation of the winger, according to talkSPORT.

Traore started both of Wolves’ opening Premier League games, and featured in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, but his future at the club has come under the scanner.

Tottenham are interested in signing the winger as part of their plans to bolster their squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs are exploring the possibility of taking the Spaniard to north London ahead of the end of the transfer window and it seems they are set to find a willing seller.

It has been claimed that Wolves would be prepared to sell the winger even at a late stage of the window provided their valuation is matched.

The Premier League club want a fee of £40m before they can sanction Traore’s departure this summer.

Wolves do not want to negotiate the price down and are firm on what their terms are.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or any other club would be prepared to pay that figure for the Spaniard in the coming days.