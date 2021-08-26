Juventus have been offered the services of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Bianconeri are prepared to offload Cristiano Ronaldo before the transfer window slams shut and the Portuguese forward could join Manchester City.

Juventus could be in the market for a replacement and an intermediary has approached the club with a solution.

The Italian giants have been offered the chance to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal.

Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium is unclear and it has been suggested that he could leave Arsenal before the window shuts next week.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will choose to try to sign Aubameyang.

The striker struck three times earlier this week in Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of West Brom in the EFL Cup.

Aubameyang still has another two years left on a lucrative contract at the Emirates Stadium.