Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has stressed that his club’s decision to opt out of a deal for Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis is just how the business of football works, but backed him to find a good club.

The striker is heavily linked with leaving VVV-Venlo in the ongoing window and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are keen on snapping him up.

Celtic in recent days fell behind Werder Bremen in the race for the Greek’s signature, with the German side agreeing to personal terms with the player and a fee with his club.

However, a move for Giakoumakis to the 2. Bundesliga side broke down as they ultimately opted to sign striker Marvin Ducksch.

Werder Bremen sporting director Baumann has stressed backing off a move for Giakoumakis is just part of how the transfer business in football works and backed him to find a good club as his new home.

Asked about backing off from a move for Giakoumakis, Baumann told German outlet DeichStube: “He ‘ll find a good club, that’s business.

“It could also have happened that we didn’t get either player in the end.”

Celtic are tipped to push to land Giakoumakis before the transfer window slams shut in six days’ time and it is understood Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is in constant contact with him in a bid to convince him to come to Glasgow.