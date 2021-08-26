Cagliari are prepared to sanction a loan with buy option or obligation deal for Nahitan Nandez, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter.

The 25-year-old is keen to leave Cagliari during the ongoing transfer window and has heavily been linked with an exit.

Premier League side Tottenham, as well as Italian clubs Inter and Atalanta, have been credited with an interest in Nandez; he was heavily linked with Leeds United earlier in the transfer window.

The Uruguay international has a €36m release clause in his contract with Cagliari, but none of his suitors are willing to pay that sum.

With Nandez’s suitors unwilling to trigger the release clause and the player keen on a move, Cagliari are now open to sanctioning a loan with buy option or obligation deal for him, according to Italian regional daily La Nuova Sardegna.

While the midfielder’s preference is said to be Inter, it remains to be seen which of his suitors can strike a deal with Cagliari first.

Though Nandez is keen to seal a move away from Cagliari, the possibility of him staying at the club beyond the end of the month has also not been ruled out.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club, the Uruguayan started in Cagliari’s Serie A opener against Spezia.