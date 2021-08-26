Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis is now available to leave VVV-Venlo on a loan deal, Inside Futbol can reveal, however the Bhoys have not reached an agreement with him yet.

Giakoumakis was on fire for VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie last term, and was the top scorer in the league but was unable to prevent his team from suffering relegation.

The Greek hitman is keen on moving on from VVV-Venlo and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic want to add him to their ranks.

Giakoumakis was close to joining 2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in recent days, agreeing to personal terms, with his club also agreeing on a fee, but the move did not materialise with the Germans opting to sign an alternative target.

With Werder Bremen ending their interest in the striker, Celtic have a free run at his signature and are in negotiations but are yet to match his wage demands with the player wanting €150,000-a-year more than he is currently being offered.

However, according to Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos, Giakoumakis is now available on a loan deal.

The striker is keen on moving to new pastures and is available to join another club on an initial temporary basis.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is a firm admirer of Giakoumakis and it is understood he has been in constant contact with him.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will don the white and green in the coming days with the transfer window set to slam shut on Tuesday.